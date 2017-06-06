Pepe's decade of titles and tantrums at Madrid is over

FILE - This is a Saturday, May 28, 2016 file photo of Real Madrid's Pepe as he celebrates after the Champions League final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Pepe says his title-laden decade as Real Madrid’s bruising enforcer is over. The Portugal center back told Spanish radio COPE late on Monday June 5, 2017 that “it’s clear that I won’t continue at Real Madrid.” AP Photo