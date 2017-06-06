Sports

June 06, 2017 5:17 AM

All-Chinese, all-Japanese ACL quarterfinals set after draw

The Associated Press
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

The Asian Champions League semifinals are guaranteed to contain one Chinese and one Japanese club after the draw on Tuesday produced quarterfinals featuring two-time champion Guangzhou Evergrande against Shanghai SIPG and 2007 winner Urawa Red Diamonds against fellow J-League club Kawasaki Frontale.

In the western division, Saudi club Al Hilal will play last year's finalist Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates and Persepolis of Iran will meet Saudi club Al-Ahli.

In a politically charged quarterfinal, Persepolis was drawn to host the first leg against Al-Ahli on Aug. 22.

The Asian Football Confederation ruled during the group stage that matches between teams from Iran and Saudi Arabia would be moved to neutral venues until there was a return to normal diplomatic relations between the countries. Saudi Arabia broke off diplomatic relations with Iran early in 2016.

The home-and-away quarterfinals are scheduled for late-August and mid-September.

The semifinals will be in September and October.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Changes may be coming to Sea Pines Racquet Club — and Lawton Stables

Changes may be coming to Sea Pines Racquet Club — and Lawton Stables 0:59

Changes may be coming to Sea Pines Racquet Club — and Lawton Stables
Panthers Munnerlyn glad to be back 0:52

Panthers Munnerlyn glad to be back
Monte Lee recaps Clemson's shutout of Vanderbilt 2:51

Monte Lee recaps Clemson's shutout of Vanderbilt

View More Video

Sports Videos