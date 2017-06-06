Oklahoma players cheer in the dugout in the first inning of the first game of the best-of-three championship series against Florida in the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 5, 2017.
Oklahoma players cheer in the dugout in the first inning of the first game of the best-of-three championship series against Florida in the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 5, 2017. Sue Ogrocki AP Photo

June 06, 2017 12:56 AM

Knighten's HR in 17th lifts Oklahoma past Florida in Game 1

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer
OKLAHOMA CITY

Shay Knighten's three-run homer off Kelly Barnhill in the top of the 17th inning gave Oklahoma a 7-5 victory over Florida in Game 1 of the championship series on Monday night.

The matchup between programs that have split the past four national titles was the longest championship series game in NCAA history. It lasted 5 1/2 hours, and all four pitchers threw more than 100 pitches.

Oklahoma (60-9) can clinch a repeat Tuesday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.

Paige Lowary (16-3) got the start, was replaced, then re-entered to claim the win. Paige Parker pitched 6 2/3 innings of relief.

Barnhill (26-4), USA Softball's National Collegiate Player of the Year, took the loss for Florida (58-9). She pitched nine innings and struck out 13. Delanie Gourley struck out 13 in eight innings of relief.

The Sooners scored the first earned runs top-seeded Florida has allowed in four World Series games.

