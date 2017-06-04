Hilton Head golfer wins Jimmy Self Invitational

Daniel Azallion of Hilton Head Island won the 22nd annual Jimmy Self Invitational at Greenwood Country Club.
Azallion fired a second round of 67 to win his first SCJGA Major over Dixon Flowers (Sumter) and Trent Phillips (Inman). Phillips, who was one of the leaders in the first round, could not convert his birdie putts to catch Azallion, who said he hopes to take this momentum and use it to help him try to capture the SCGA Junior Championship next week at Columbia Country Club.
In the Girls division, Carly Lyvers of Greenville never relinquished her first round lead and cruised to a two-shot victory over Greenwood CC member Anna Grace Brock. Lyvers won her first SCJGA Major Championship. Brock was the only girl to shoot under par with a second round 71.
Local players’ results
Boys
▪ 1 Daniel Azallion, Hilton Head: 71-67—138
▪ T13 Aidan McCloskey, Hilton Head: 74-73—147
▪ T20 Drew Weary, Bluffton: 74-76—150
▪ T25 Tommy Holloway, Fripp Island: 76-76—152
▪ T39 Charles Farrell, Hilton Head: 76-79—155
▪ T43 Evan Greenplate, Hilton Head: 83-74—157
Girls
▪ T15 Savannah Hylton, Hilton Head: 80-83—163
Comments