Columbus Crew forward Justin Meram, left, fights for control of the ball with Colorado Rapids midfielder Michael Azira, center, as Crew forward Federico Higuain covers in the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo. David Zalubowski AP Photo
Sports

June 03, 2017 11:24 PM

Kevin Doyle, Alan Gordon score late, Rapids beat Crew 2-1

The Associated Press
COMMERCE CITY, Colo.

Kevin Doyle and Alan Gordon scored late goals six minutes apart and the Colorado Rapids beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday night.

Colorado (4-8-1) came in with just 10 goals, tied for the worst in the MLS, and appeared headed for more disappointment. But Doyle tied it with a sliding tap-in off a short cross from Marlon Hairston in the 80th minute for his third goal this season. Gordon got his first goal, heading in the ball at the far post off a pinpoint pass by Joshua Gatt in the 86th.

The Crew (7-8-1) opened the scoring on Dederico Higuain's sixth goal. He scored from the top of the box in the 61st after his on-target shot deflected off Micheal Azira into the net as goalkeeper Zac MacMath dove in the opposite direction. MacMath subbed for Tim Howard, who is away for World Cup qualifying.

