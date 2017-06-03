Waston scores twice, Whitecaps beat Atlanta United 3-1

Atlanta United goalkeeper Alec Kann falls into the back of the net after making a save on the goal line before Vancouver Whitecaps' Fredy Montero, right, scored on the rebound during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Whitecaps' Kendall Waston, right, and Christian Bolanos celebrate Waston's first goal against Atlanta United during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Atlanta United's Yamil Asad, front, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Sheanon Williams vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Whitecaps' Jordan Harvey, left, and Atlanta United's Julian Gressel vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Whitecaps' Jordan Harvey, front, and Atlanta United's Hector Villalba vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Whitecaps' Kendall Waston, centre right, and Christian Bolanos
7) celebrate Waston's first goal as Atlanta United's Greg Garza
Atlanta United goalkeeper Alec Kann makes a save against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Whitecaps' Fredy Montero celebrates his goal against Atlanta United during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday June 3, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Whitecaps' Fredy Montero celebrates his goal against Atlanta United during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Whitecaps' Matias Laba, left, and Atlanta United's Yamil Asad vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Atlanta United's Greg Garza, back left, scores against Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper David Ousted during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
