Blake Baggett races to first 450 Class motocross victory

Blake Baggett won the Thunder Valley National on Saturday for his first Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship 450 Class victory.
The KTM rider from Grand Terrace, California, won the second moto after finishing third in the first.
KTM's Marvin Musquin was second, finishing fourth in the first moto and third in the second. Husqvarna's Jason Anderson was third. He was second in the first moto and sixth in the second.
Musquin leads the three-race season standings, 17 points ahead of Kawasaki's Eli Tomac. Baggett is third, 19 points behind Musquin.
Kawasaki's Joey Savatgy raced to his first 250 Class victory of the season. He won the second moto after finishing fourth in the opener.
KTM's Alex Martin was second, winning the first moto and finishing fourth in the second. Brother Jeremy Martin of Honda was third, finishing third in the first moto and second in the second.
Husqvarna's Zach Osborne, the winner of the first two events of the season, tops the standings — nine points ahead of Alex Martin.
