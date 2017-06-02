AP Source: Bosh, Miami Heat reach agreement to part ways

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2016, file photo, Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh 1) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant, left, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. A person with knowledge of the situation says that Bosh and the Heat have agreed on the next steps to remove him from the roster and the team's salary cap. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced publicly.