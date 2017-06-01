Sun City Hilton Head Swim Club racks up awards at 2017 Senior Classic

Eighteen Sun City Hilton Head Swim Club members traveled to Florence to participate in the 2017 Senior Classic, the South Carolina Senior Games.
The Sun City athletes, many of whom were swimming in their first swimming competition, dominated the meet.
In total, the local athletes swam in 77 individual events.
The Sun City Swimmers set a total of 10 State Senior Games records.
Medals were collected in all of the 77 swims, with many being lifetime best times. There were 47 gold medals for first place, 24 silver medals for second place and 7 bronze medals for third place.
Results
▪ Ginny Taylor: first in 100 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 IM, 100 IM, 100 and 500 freestroke. Set new marks in the 200 IM, 200 freestroke and 100 backstroke
▪ Jo Stewart: first in 50, 100, 200 backstroke, 50 and 100 breaststroke
▪ Vicki Vik: first in 50 backstroke, 50 freestroke. Set new marks in 50 backstroke and 50 freestroke
▪ Doug MacMullin: first in 100 IM, 50 freestroke
▪ Edie Autuori: first in 50 backstroke; second in 50 breaststroke
▪ Elaine Bartholomew: first in 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke; second in 200 freestroke, 100 IM, 500 freestroke
▪ LaWanda Dauphin: first in 50, 100 freestroke; second in 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke
▪ Nancy Lebo: second in 100, 200 backstroke; third in 100 breaststroke, 500 freestroke
▪ Caroline MacMullin: first in 50 freestroke, 500 freestroke, 100, 200 breaststroke; second in 50 breaststroke. Broke the state record in the 100 breaststroke
▪ Anita Navarro: second in 50 freestroke
▪ Ginger Richards: first in 200, 50 breaststroke, 50, 100 freestroke; second in 100 breaststroke; third in 200 freestroke
▪ Karen Trapani: first in 200 freestroke; second in 100 freestroke, 50 backstroke; third in 50 freestroke
▪ Ann Tullie: first in 200, 500 freestroke, 50 fly, 100 IM, 200 breaststroke; second in 100 breaststroke. Set a new mark in the 200 freestroke.
▪ Debbie Walsh: first in 50, 100 breaststroke, 100 freestroke, 100 IM; second in 50 freestroke
▪ Gary Germeraad: first in 500 freestroke, 100 freestroke, 50 freestroke; second in 50 backstroke, 100 IM; third in 200 freestroke. Lowered his own record in the 50 freestroke
▪ Ted Metsker: first in 50 breaststroke; second in 100 and 200 breaststroke. Set a new mark in the 50 breaststroke
▪ Chet Richards: first in 50 freestroke; second in 50 fly, 100, 200, 500 freestroke
▪ Don Sealey: first in 50 backstroke, 200 freestroke; second in 50 freestroke; third in 100 freestroke, 100 breaststroke. Set a new record in the 200 freestroke
