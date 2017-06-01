CAS upholds transfer ban on Atletico Madrid until 2018

FILE - This is a Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 file photo, of Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann as he celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid in Leverkusen, Germany. Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday June 1, 2017, harming Manchester United’s hopes of signing Antoine Griezmann. AP Photo