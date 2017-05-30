Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Matt Andriese, center, leaves the game during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Matt Andriese, center, leaves the game during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. LM Otero AP Photo
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Matt Andriese, center, leaves the game during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. LM Otero AP Photo

Sports

May 30, 2017 9:35 PM

Rays starter Andriese leaves game at Texas with groin strain

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

Tampa Bay right-hander Matt Andriese has left the Rays' game against Texas in the second inning with a mild groin strain.

Andriese walked off the mound after striking out Ryan Rua for the second out, and a Rays trainer came out to check on him along with manager Kevin Cash. After a brief conversation, Andriese threw one warm-up pitch before leaving Tuesday night's game.

Chih-Wei Hu, who was recalled from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day, replaced Andriese.

Andriese was 4-0 with a 2.67 ERA in five May starts before giving up a leadoff homer to Shin-Soo Choo and an RBI single to Nomar Mazara in the first inning. Andriese left trailing 2-0, but will get a no-decision since the Rays took a 4-2 lead in the third.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Road trip: Tim Tebow shares baseball experiences, how he helps younger teammates

Road trip: Tim Tebow shares baseball experiences, how he helps younger teammates 3:54

Road trip: Tim Tebow shares baseball experiences, how he helps younger teammates
Tim Tebow belts third homer of the year 0:36

Tim Tebow belts third homer of the year
Fireflies win on walk-off wild pitch 0:28

Fireflies win on walk-off wild pitch

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos