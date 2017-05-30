Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Sports

May 30, 2017 9:29 PM

Ray throws first career shutout, Diamondbacks beat Pirates

By JOHN PERROTTO Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Ray (5-3) struck out 10, had no walks and threw 115 pitches. The left-hander set a career high by winning his third straight start and has pitched 23 2/3 scoreless innings during that run, all on the road, while also beating the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

Chris Owings snapped a scoreless tie with a double in the sixth inning, and the Diamondbacks ended a three-game losing streak.

Ivan Nova (5-4) allowed three runs in seven innings, losing for the just the second time in nine starts. He retired his first 12 batters before Jake Lamb led off the fifth with a single.

The game lasted just 2 hours, 10 minutes.

  Comments  

