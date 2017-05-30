An ice worker removed a fish during the second period in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators on Monday in Pittsburgh.
May 30, 2017 4:53 PM

A catfish is ‘instrument of a crime’ when thrown on ice in Stanley Cup Final

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

The Nashville Predators’ surprise run to the Stanley Cup Final has led to more dead catfish being thrown on the ice.

This apparently is a tradition among Nashville fans that dates to 2003, according to the Tennessean. That’s why a Nashville fan sneaked a dead catfish into the first game of the Stanley Cup Final in Pittsburgh on Monday and threw it on the ice.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “Jacob Waddell, of Nolensville, Tenn., ‘obtained’ the catfish in Tennessee and vacuum-sealed it, according to a criminal complaint. He then hid the fish in his compression shorts when he entered PPG Paints Arena. Once inside, he went to a restroom, pulled the fish out, and then wrapped it in a free T-shirt and towel he’d received earlier until he could throw the fish onto the ice.”

Well, that’s dedication.

[He sneaked a catfish into an NHL playoff game in his pants; now he faces three charges]

The Post-Gazette story says Waddell was charged with disorderly conduct, possessing an instrument of crime and disrupting a meeting.

Wait, what?

I get the disorderly conduct. That make sense. But the other two are baffling. An instrument of crime? Disrupting a meeting? Wow.

This apparently is Waddell being escorted from the stadium after throwing the fish on Monday:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

