May 27, 2017 10:57 PM

Ramirez scores as Minnesota tops Orlando City 1-0

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Christian Ramirez scored his eighth goal of the season to lift Minnesota United to a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on Saturday.

Johan Venegas, near midfield with his back to the Orlando City goal, flicked the ball off the outside of his right foot and past the defense to Ramirez, who was just onside. Ramirez dodged charging goalie Joe Bendik and juked a defender before easily putting the ball into the net in the 56th minute.

Venegas was playing in place of forward Abud Danladi, who suffered a groin injury last weekend.

Orlando City (6-5-2) outshot United 20-5, but Bobby Shuttleworth made seven saves for the shutout.

The outcome gave United coach Adrian Heath a victory in his first meeting against his former team, which fired him last July. Minnesota United improved to 4-7-2.

