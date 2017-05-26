Sports

May 26, 2017 9:28 PM

Rory McIlroy skipping Memorial because of rib injury

The Associated Press
DUBLIN, Ohio

Rory McIlroy is skipping the Memorial Tournament next week because of a nagging rib injury that also forced him to miss the European Tour event this week in England.

"It's disappointing to miss the Memorial Tournament," McIlroy said Friday in a statement released by tournament officials. "This tournament attracts such a stellar field, and I was excited to try and better my fourth-place finish from last year. The Memorial Tournament is one of the best tour stops of the year and I hope everyone involved has a great week"

The second-ranked McIlroy sustained a hairline fracture during the South African Open in January, causing him to miss four tournaments over seven weeks. He played four times in six weeks upon his return until taking a post-Masters break to get married. The injury surfaced again from long practice sessions leading to The Players Championship.

