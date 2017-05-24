Rendon, Roark help Nationals defeat Mariners again, 5-1

Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer for his eighth of the season, Tanner Roark allowed a run over seven innings and the Washington Nationals defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Wednesday night.
Rendon has three homers and eight RBIs in the Nationals' two victories to open this three-game series.
Roark (4-2) completed seven innings for the first time in seven starts and held the Mariners to 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position.
Mariners rookie Sam Gaviglio (0-1) allowed all five runs — one earned — over six innings as the Mariners lost their fifth straight.
Seattle's Robinson Cano went 3 for 4, including an RBI single and a double that center fielder Michael Taylor's glove prevented from being a home run.
Rendon had gone 12 games without an RBI before the series. But after driving in five runs Tuesday, he drove in three more to help Washington grab a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the first.
