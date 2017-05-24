Rain again delays South Carolina Open at Dataw Island

Mother Nature was again a major component in Tuesday’s South Carolina Open, as continued lightning caused delays and, eventually, an early call for the night was made to keep the players safe.
Round 1 play concluded Tuesday morning after rain delays caused a loss of nearly three hours of playing time Monday. Scores were tight, with 10 competitors at 72 or better.
On Tuesday, about 20 percent of players were able to post Round 2 scores, making it too early to predict who will make the cut.
Of those who were able to complete 36 holes, however, Clark Rose, 28, of Goldsboro, N.C., is in the lead with a 144, having made three birdies in Round 2 and six in Round 1.
Tied for second and posting 145 are Elliot Grayson of Shelby, N.C.; Charles Dallery of Sumter; Aaron Black of Charlotte; and Tommy Gibson of Mount Airy, N.C.
Players were scheduled to tee off around 8:30 a.m Wednesday to complete Round 2.
