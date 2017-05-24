Sports

May 24, 2017 7:56 AM

Halep has torn ankle ligament, could miss French Open

The Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

Simona Halep could miss the French Open because of a torn ankle ligament.

The fourth-ranked Romanian hurt her right ankle in the Italian Open final. She tripped while leading 5-2 in the first set and eventually lost to Elina Svitolina 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

On Wednesday, Halep wrote on Instagram that she was "keeping my fingers crossed for" Roland Garros.

Haelp says an MRI scan "shows a torn ligament from the fall in Roma," and adds that doctors say "it's 50/50 at the moment but it's made good improvement since Sunday."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch CJ attempt clean & jerk of 185kg (that's more than 400 pounds)

Watch CJ attempt clean & jerk of 185kg (that's more than 400 pounds) 0:34

Watch CJ attempt clean & jerk of 185kg (that's more than 400 pounds)
Sailboats race on the Beaufort River 1:10

Sailboats race on the Beaufort River
Tremendous at Twilight: Beaufort's Miller dominates at Habersham 0:57

Tremendous at Twilight: Beaufort's Miller dominates at Habersham

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos