May 23, 2017 1:52 PM

Police: Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy found dead

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy has died in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed that the 48-year-old Kennedy was found dead Tuesday morning. Police public information officer Wanda Miglio says the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown but there is nothing suspicious about his death. An investigation is being conducted.

Kennedy was an eight-time Pro Bowler during his 11 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

