Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie
Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie 37) is checked against the boards by Nashville Predators left wing Colin Wilson
Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie 37) is checked against the boards by Nashville Predators left wing Colin Wilson

Sports

May 22, 2017 9:28 PM

Ducks forward Nick Ritchie ejected in Game 6 vs. Predators

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie was ejected from Monday night's Game 6 Western Conference Final game against the Nashville Predators at 11:38 of the opening period after delivering a hard check to Nashville forward Viktor Arvidsson.

With Nashville leading 2-0 at the time, Arvidsson was facing the boards at the red line when Ritchie hit him from behind, forcing Arvidsson's head into the glass and causing a cut on the Swede's forehead. Ritchie was assessed a major penalty for boarding. Since Arvidsson was cut on the play, Ritchie also received a game misconduct per Rule 41.5.

Nashville failed to generate a shot on goal during the five-minute power play.

Ritchie, Anaheim's left wing on its top line, has four goals this postseason, three in the series against Nashville.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

This is not your grandparents bookmobile

This is not your grandparents bookmobile 0:37

This is not your grandparents bookmobile
Alcohol on Hilton Head's beaches: yea or nay? 1:20

Alcohol on Hilton Head's beaches: yea or nay?
Bluffton man literally drops in on opening ceremony at Wounded Heroes Golf Classic 0:47

Bluffton man literally drops in on opening ceremony at Wounded Heroes Golf Classic

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos