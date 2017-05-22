Local youths to take part in Palmetto Championships in tennis

The 61st Palmetto Championships, the national qualifying tournament for junior tennis players in South Carolina, will take place Friday through May 30 in Belton and Anderson.
A record 474 players will participate. Championships will be determined for boys and girls in singles and doubles in five age divisions: 10’s, 12’s, 14’s, 16’s and 18’s.
Tentative schedule
▪ Friday: 10U singles and all doubles
▪ Saturday: one round doubles; two rounds of singles (all age divisions)
▪ Sunday: Semifinals and finals of 10U singles and doubles; third round singles of all other age divisions (except Girl’s 18U, which will be quarterfinals and semifinals); doubles semifinals
▪ Monday: Quarterfinal and Semifinal singles (except Girl’s 18U, which will be finals); doubles finals
▪ May 30: Finals, 3 vs. 4 playoff and consolation singles matches to determine the top 8 finishers in each age division followed by an Awards Ceremony, which includes the tournament’s three sportsmanship awards
Matches will be played at the following locations
▪ Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center: 10U Saturday and Sunday
▪ Cardinal Racquet Club and Anderson University: 12U Friday, Saturday and Sunday
▪ T. L. Hanna High School and Brookstone Meadows: 14U Girls Saturday, Sunday and Monday
▪ Clemson University: 14U Boys Saturday and Sunday
▪ Anderson University: 12U Saturday, Sunday and Monday
▪ Belton Tennis Center, Leda Poore Park and Belton-Honea Path High School:16U and 18U, plus 14U (Monday and Tuesday) and 12U (Tuesday).
Several special events will take place during the tournament week. The Palmetto Fling will be held on Saturday and will feature the presentation of the Dunlop Scholarship. An awards ceremony will follow the singles finals at the Belton Tennis Center at approximately 11 a.m. May 30.
The top 4 seeds in each age division
Boy’s 10U
1. George Hyden, Daniel Island
2. Said Hernandez, Hilton Head
3. Will Grumbach, Camden
4. Gibson Goodroe, Myrtle Beach **
Girl’s 10U
1. Mia El-Kheddiwi, Charleston
2. Sarah Smoak, Camden
3. Allie Bittner, Greer
4. Harper Stone, Abbeville
Boy’s 12U
1. Andrew Rundle, Simpsonville
2. Jacob Smith, Daniel Island
3. Nathan Pitts, Greer
4. Otto Sewell, Mt. Pleasant
Girl’s 12U
1. Brooke Wrigley, Bluffton
2. Bella Payne, Taylors
3. Keira Stewart, Simpsonville
4. Allie Murrell, Florence
Boy’s 14U
1. Maxwell Smith, Mt. Pleasant
2. Matthew Pitts, Greer
3. Michael Ross, Mt. Pleasant
4. Matthew Rundle, Simpsonville
Girl’s 14U
1. Sophie Williams, Charleston
2. Shianna Guo, Mt. Pleasant
3. Brooke Bittner, Greer
4. Saige Severence, Daniel Island
Boy’s 16U
1. Matthew Kandel, Hilton Head
2. Michael Sanford, Bluffton
3. Reily Wilson, Daniel Island
4. Ashe Ray, Spartanburg **
Girl’s 16U
1. Anna Ross, Mt. Pleasant
2. Mary Grace Armistead, Hilton Head *
3. Avery Durham, Hilton Head
4. Sayda Hernandez, Hilton Head **
Boy’s 18U
1. Philip Jordan, Spartanburg *
2. Jack Kelly, Hilton Head
3. Chambers Easterling, Spartanburg
4. Marcus Ferreira, Hilton Head
Girl’s 18U
1. Katherine Lyman, Mt. Pleasant
2. Elizabeth Truluck, Myrtle Beach
3. Anna Letto, Hilton Head **
4. Madison Dillon, Hilton Head
Single asterisk (*) indicates former Palmetto singles champions.
Double asterisks (**) indicates 2016 Palmetto singles champions.
For more information, contact Rex Maynard at 864-314-9451 or rex@maynardshomefurnishings.com.
Comments