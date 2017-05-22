Million Dollar Hole-In-One Shootout raises more than $13,000 for teacher grant program

Palmetto Electric Cooperative’s Touchstone Energy Million Dollar Hole-In-One Shootout raised more than $13,000 in support of the Bright Ideas teacher grant program, which provides funding for innovative classroom projects in local schools.
The event took place from May 18-20 at Old South Golf Links, where approximately 250 Lowcountry golfers took more than 12,000 shots at qualifying for the million dollar final round. In the end, 28 finalists took their shot at winning $1 million, but it was Jonathan Griz of Hilton Head Island who was the closest with a shot that landed just 29 feet 1 ¼ inches from the winning hole. Griz won a $750 gift card from the PGA Tour Superstore. Second through fifth place prizes included rounds of golf at area courses.
The daily winners of the putting contest were Ralph Tygielski, Allan Earnshaw and Eric Clymer. They all won rounds of golf at local courses and PGA Tour Superstore gift cards.
Comments