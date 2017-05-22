Web.com Tour announces Savannah Golf Championship as newest addition to annual schedule

The Web.com Tour announced a new tournament set to debut on the annual schedule in 2018.
The Savannah Golf Championship, which will be contested at Deer Creek Golf Course at The Landings Club in Savannah, will be held the week of March 26 through April 1, 2018, with 156 players competing for a $550,000 purse. A five-year deal is in place through 2022.
Deer Creek was originally built by Tom Fazio in 1991, with the famed architect returning in 2009 to modernize the course via an expansive restoration.
The course plays in and out of dense forests with several holes abutting the scenic marsh wetlands, which are an offshoot from the nearby Skidaway River.
The greater Savannah/Hilton Head Island area is no stranger to PGA Tour golf, with the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing celebrating 50 years at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2018, and the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf contested at the Club at Savannah Harbor from 2003 through 2013.
The tournament will be operated by the Web.com Tour staff with Tim Iley serving as executive director from PGA Tour headquarters and Drew Van Meeteren leading the tournament from Savannah.
For more information on the Savannah Golf Championship, visit SavannahGolfChampionship.com or email SavannahGolfChampionship@pgatourhq.com.
