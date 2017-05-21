Tee It Up for the Troops raises money, shows appreciation for military personnel

Capt. Denver Edick, who works on Parris Island, says his boss often complains that Edick works too much — which is probably why he was selected to play in the annual Tee It Up for the Troops event held Friday at Sea Pines Country Club on Hilton Head Island. And the Marine was more than happy to follow his command’s orders.
“It was phenomenal. Sure beat being in the office,” said Edick, who’s been an active duty Marine for 11 years. “It was a beautiful day, beautiful course, great people and a great event.”
Tee It Up for the Troops hosted 60 servicemen and women from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort and U.S. Naval Hospital Beaufort for a day of golf and a bit of pampering to thank them for their service and raise money to support veterans and their families across the country.
“They’re serving our country and we’re proud to give them a nice day; it’s very rewarding for us,” said Ron Taylor, a club member and one of the event’s organizers.
Now in its seventh year, the local Tee It Up for the Troops fundraiser gives businesses and individuals the chance to sponsor holes and donate goods, services and money to give back to some of the area’s active duty servicemen and women serving our country. Military members of varying ranks selected to play in the scramble tournament are paired with club members who pay their partner’s greens fees and treat them to a day on the links, complete with food, drinks and gifts to take home.
Those invited range from avid golfers to some who rarely play and don’t own their own clubs. Handicaps are used to even the playing field, which fosters friendly competition.
“There are first, second and third prizes, and the Marines are highly competitive by nature, so they get into it,” said Andy Hinson, Head Golf Professional at the Legends Golf Course on Parris Island. “But what I hear when they get back is not who won but just the warm welcome they receive from the members.”
Taylor, a retired Navy officer, saw an advertisement for the national organization several years ago and approached Sea Pines, which agreed to host. The local tournament was one of 60 planned across the country this year, said Jodi Baer, director of operations for the national organization.
“Since 2005, Tee It Up for the Troops has hosted over 360 golf fundraising events and donated more than $7 million to veteran service organizations,” Baer said. “Through collective efforts, including over 25,000 hours of volunteer time dedicated to our events in 2016 alone, we are providing critically needed services to assist veterans and military families successfully reintegrate into their communities.”
The organization targets its financial support across the most pressing areas of need for vets and their families, including housing; sports rehabilitation; treatment of PTSD and TBI; service dog and arts therapy; suicide prevention; employment; and caregiver support, Baer said.
The tournament at Sea Pines is the lone Tee It Up event planned in South Carolina this year. And officers like Edick couldn’t be more thankful for such a display of local support.
“For most service members, the job that we do is not really a job to us, it’s more of a calling, it’s a duty. And we don’t expect anything by any means, we don’t feel entitled to anything,” Edick said. “But to know we have the support of our community makes all the difference.”
Winners (Captain’s Choice format):
- First place: Staff Sgt. Christopher Brandle (Unit H&S BN), and SPCC Members Linda and Dennis Meir
- Second place: Gunnery Sgt. Jason Kawaihalau (Unit VMFA-122), Scotty Baldwin (Unit VMFAT-501), and SPCC members Gerald Swimmer and Sal Zuccala
- Third place: Sgt. David Steele (Unit MWSD-31), retired Maj. Elgin Young, and SPCC Members Sarah and Dan O’Brien
