Romanian minister defends keeping Kanter at airport

FILE - In this April 11, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder's Enes Kanter, of Turkey, looks on during a break in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. Kanter is returning to the United States after being detained in a Romanian airport. Romanian Border Police spokesman Fabian Badila confirmed to The Associated Press that the player left Romania for the United States via London. Kanter, who is from Turkey, said in a video Saturday morning, May 20, 2017, on his Twitter account that the Turkish embassy canceled his passport and he'd been detained for several hours at a Romanian airport. Jim Mone, File AP Photo