Gatlin wins 100 meters at Golden Grand Prix in Japan

Justin Gatlin clocked 10.28 seconds to win the 100 meters at a Golden Grand Prix event on Sunday.
The American crossed the finish line just .03 seconds ahead of Japan's Aska Cambridge. Shuhei Tada, also of Japan, was third in 10:35.
"Glad to open up my season here with a good time," Gatlin said. "I've been a little bit injured, and haven't been able to train as hard as I want to, but I've been working on my finish and it helped out today."
Cambridge, who anchored Japan's silver medal-winning run in the 4x100 relay in Rio last summer, missed a chance to qualify for the world championships in London in August. He will have another opportunity at the national championships in June.
Aaron Brown of Canada won the men's 200 with a time of 20.62, edging Dedric Dukes of the United States by .09. Kenji Fujimitsu of Japan was third in 20.93.
Ivet Lalova-Collio of Bulgaria powered to victory in the women's 100, clocking a time of 11.40 to beat Tawanna Meadows of the United States by .04. Tianna Bartoletta, also of the United States, was third in 11.47.
Bartoletta is the world champion in the long jump and won that event with a leap of 6.79 meters, ahead of Britain's Shara Proctor (6.65) and Aiga Grabuste of Latvia (6.49).
