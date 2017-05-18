Sports

May 18, 2017 10:44 PM

Indianapolis 500 fixture Jim McElreath dies at 89

The Associated Press
FORT WORTH, Texas

Jim McElreath, a teenage dirt-track racer who went on to become the 1962 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year and race in 15 Indy 500s, has died. He was age 89.

Separate statements issued by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway say McElreath died Thursday in his sleep at his home in Arlington, Texas.

McElreath had been one of eight surviving drivers who had driven a front-engine car in the Indy 500, where rear-mounted engines are now standard. He finished sixth or higher in the 500 six times, finishing as high as third in the 1966 race.

McElreath retired from competition in 1984 and has been inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame, the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame and the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bikers party at SBB as Spring Bike Rally kicks into gear

Bikers party at SBB as Spring Bike Rally kicks into gear 0:46

Bikers party at SBB as Spring Bike Rally kicks into gear
Frank Martin talks Martin's Math Club 8:25

Frank Martin talks Martin's Math Club
Check out USC basketball's 7-foot-1 signee Jason Cudd 1:44

Check out USC basketball's 7-foot-1 signee Jason Cudd

View More Video

Sports Videos