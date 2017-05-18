Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Cameron Maybin, rear left, and Martin Maldonado during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Sports

May 18, 2017 1:54 AM

Trout homers again as Angels beat White Sox, sweep series

BY JILL PAINTER LOPEZ Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif.

Mike Trout homered for the fifth time in six games, Cameron Maybin had three more hits and the Los Angeles Angels completed a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 12-8 victory Wednesday night.

Trout's 13th homer of the season, a three-run shot, keyed a four-run sixth inning for the Angels.

Maybin, batting leadoff for the second time in an Angels uniform, went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and drew a walk a day after a career-best five hits on Tuesday.

Matt Shoemaker (3-2) gave up two runs in each of the first two innings, but settled down to earn the win. He finished with four runs allowed — three earned — and nine hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in 6 1/3 innings.

Miguel Gonzalez (3-4) allowed five runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked five and struck out two.

