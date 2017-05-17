Sports

May 17, 2017 9:19 PM

Piece of broken bat gets stuck in Wrigley Field netting

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

The netting at Wrigley Field is clear again. So much for its prized souvenir.

Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant broke his bat on a lineout to Cincinnati Reds pitcher Scott Feldman in the first inning Wednesday night. A piece of Bryant's bat got stuck high up in the netting near the home dugout.

The teams finished the inning before a worker for the Cubs came out and tried to shake the lumber loose to no avail. With Cubs manager Joe Maddon and several players checking out the situation, the worker also tried throwing a ball in the area, but the piece of the bat stayed put.

A group of workers finally brought out a long ladder before the start of the third inning and shook it free, earning a big ovation from the crowd.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tim Tebow shares message at Fireflies' Faith and Family Night

Tim Tebow shares message at Fireflies' Faith and Family Night 0:38

Tim Tebow shares message at Fireflies' Faith and Family Night
Tim Tebow reflects on first month in minor leagues 4:10

Tim Tebow reflects on first month in minor leagues
Tim Tebow making strides, but too early to speculate on future with Fireflies 2:34

Tim Tebow making strides, but too early to speculate on future with Fireflies

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos