Tennis championships set for Thursday at island club

The finals for the Hilton Head Island Port Royal Racquet Club Super Senior Men’s Invitational Team Tennis Championships will be held Thursday between Southern Section and Naples Florida.
The tournament, which started on Tuesday, includes 10 teams with more than 80 players throughout the U.S. competing. Some of the competitors are the top Super Senior players in the nation.
Southern has claimed the championship in two of the last three years. The matches will start at 8:30 a.m. Thursday to come up with the final standings of this year’s tournament, with the championship match starting at 10:30 a.m.
The other eight teams participating in this year’s tournament are Middle Atlantic, Jacksonville, Northern, Hilton Head Island, Clearwater, New England, Middle States and Eastern.
Comments