2 locals competing in Green Valley Girls Classic golf tournament

The Women’s South Carolina Golf Association Junior Foundation and the Green Valley Country Club in Greenville will host the Green Valley Girls Classic on Saturday and Sunday.
Local competitors include Savannah Hylton of Hilton Head Island and Kaylia McIntyre of Bluffton.
The Classic is open to the top girl golfers from South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The format will be 36-holes of stroke play over two consecutive days. The field is open to girls ages 10 to 18 and will be flighted based on score following the first round.
Sixty-two girls will be competing in the Classic. The girls from South Carolina will receive ranking points for the SCJGA Junior Rankings, and the girls from North Carolina will receive ranking points for the Tarheel Youth Golf Association. All participants are eligible for rankings from the National Junior Golf Scoreboard, and the top 5 South Carolina finishers will earn an exemption into The Blade Junior Classic. Round 1 will be played with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start, and Round 2 will utilize an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.
For more information, go to www.wscga.org.
