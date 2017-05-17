Oakland Athletics' Matt Joyce, center, shares congratulations at home on his two-run home run with Rajai Davis as Seattle Mariners catcher Carlos Ruiz looks down during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Seattle.
Oakland Athletics' Matt Joyce, center, shares congratulations at home on his two-run home run with Rajai Davis as Seattle Mariners catcher Carlos Ruiz looks down during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson AP Photo
Sports

May 17, 2017 1:46 AM

A's rally with 5 runs in 9th on 2 HRs to beat Mariners 9-6

By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
SEATTLE

Matt Joyce hit a two-run homer and Mark Canha added a three-run shot in a five-run ninth inning that rallied the Oakland Athletics to a 9-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Oakland squandered a 4-1 lead thanks to a key two-run error in the seventh and Kyle Seager's solo home run in the eighth that gave Seattle a 5-4 lead. But with a struggling Edwin Diaz removed from the closer role earlier in the day, Steve Cishek was asked to get the final three outs for the Mariners in just his second appearance of the season.

Cishek (0-1) was unable to finish the job, giving up a leadoff single to Rajai Davis and watching Joyce hit his fifth homer of the year to give Oakland the lead. Mark Rzepczynski took over and allowed Canha's first homer on a 3-2 pitch.

