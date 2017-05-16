FILE - This April 9, 2017 file photo shows Jordan Spieth hitting on the fourth tee during the final round of the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Spieth is joining the long list of athletes to be depicted on a Wheaties cereal box. The 2015 Masters and U.S. Open champion said Tuesday, May 16, 2017 he will be on 4 million Wheaties boxes in the fall.
Sports

May 16, 2017 10:55 PM

Jordan Spieth will soon join long list of Wheaties athletes

The Associated Press
IRVING, Texas

Jordan Spieth is joining the long list of athletes to be depicted on a Wheaties cereal box.

The 2015 Masters and U.S. Open champion said Tuesday he will be on 4 million Wheaties boxes in the fall. Spieth is playing in his hometown Byron Nelson tournament this week in the Dallas area.

The 23-year-old Spieth said it was "really cool" to be on the Wheaties box because he "used to walk down the aisle of the grocery store whenever my mom used to drag me along and always want to see who was on the cover."

Spieth first emerged as a 16-year-old amateur at the Nelson in 2010, when he contended on Sunday and finished 4 under. But the Nelson isn't among his nine career PGA Tour wins.

