Co-president of Paris 2024 bid Tony Estanguet, front right, takes a selfie of the back row from left, International Olympic Committee Evaluation Commission Chair Patrick Baumann and new French President Emmanuel Macron, member of the IOC Guy Drut and co-president of the Paris 2024 bid Bernard Lapasset as they pose during a group photo at the Elysee palace in Paris, France, May 16, 2017. France's new President Emmanuel Macron is hosting the International Olympic Committee to try to boost Paris' bid to beat out Los Angeles in the heated race for the 2024 Games.
Co-president of Paris 2024 bid Tony Estanguet, front right, takes a selfie of the back row from left, International Olympic Committee Evaluation Commission Chair Patrick Baumann and new French President Emmanuel Macron, member of the IOC Guy Drut and co-president of the Paris 2024 bid Bernard Lapasset as they pose during a group photo at the Elysee palace in Paris, France, May 16, 2017. France's new President Emmanuel Macron is hosting the International Olympic Committee to try to boost Paris' bid to beat out Los Angeles in the heated race for the 2024 Games. Michel Euler AP Photo
Co-president of Paris 2024 bid Tony Estanguet, front right, takes a selfie of the back row from left, International Olympic Committee Evaluation Commission Chair Patrick Baumann and new French President Emmanuel Macron, member of the IOC Guy Drut and co-president of the Paris 2024 bid Bernard Lapasset as they pose during a group photo at the Elysee palace in Paris, France, May 16, 2017. France's new President Emmanuel Macron is hosting the International Olympic Committee to try to boost Paris' bid to beat out Los Angeles in the heated race for the 2024 Games. Michel Euler AP Photo

Sports

May 16, 2017 7:52 AM

IOC evaluation commission praises Paris' historic vision

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN AP Sports Writer
PARIS

IOC evaluation commission chairman Patrick Baumann praised Paris' vision for the Olympics as he wrapped up a three-day visit to the French capital on Tuesday.

Baumann, however, stopped short of giving hints on whether the city of lights will host the games in 2024 or four years later.

As the International Olympic Committee currently assesses the possibility of awarding Paris and Los Angeles the next two Olympics in September, Baumann said he was impressed by the sense of history at the heart of the French bid.

Many Parisian landmarks, including the Grand Palais, the Arc de Triomphe, the Champ de Mars and the Eiffel Tower, will be used if Paris wins.

Baumann said the Paris bid "can put sport in the middle of that history."

"And there is also the Olympic history, with the Baron Pierre de Coubertin, this is where modern Olympics were born," Baumann said. "There is a very strong link between Paris' history, the Olympics history and their will to host the games again after those of 1924."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch CJ attempt clean & jerk of 185kg (that's more than 400 pounds)

Watch CJ attempt clean & jerk of 185kg (that's more than 400 pounds) 0:34

Watch CJ attempt clean & jerk of 185kg (that's more than 400 pounds)
At River Ridge Academy, running, life tips from an Olympian 0:49

At River Ridge Academy, running, life tips from an Olympian
Paralympians from Germany, Sweden go Bluffton-Rio 0:58

Paralympians from Germany, Sweden go Bluffton-Rio

View More Video

Sports Videos