Sports

May 15, 2017 6:21 AM

Naturalized Brazilian leads Russia's Confed Cup plans

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Naturalized Brazilian defender Mario Fernandes could play for Russia at next month's Confederations Cup.

The CSKA Moscow right back, who received a Russian passport last year after making one appearance for Brazil in a friendly in 2014, has yet to play for his adopted country but made the host nation's preliminary squad for June 17-July 2 tournament.

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov has tried to rejuvenate a squad which was among the oldest at last year's European Championship, replacing veterans like Sergei Ignashevich and Vasily Berezutsky.

Only one player in the 30-man preliminary squad plays outside Russia, naturalized German defender Roman Neustaedter, who plays for Fenerbahce.

The squad list must be cut to 23 players by June 7.

Russia will play New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico in the group stage.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site 1:10

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site
Soccer phenom Brighton, of Hilton Head, a juggling master 0:50

Soccer phenom Brighton, of Hilton Head, a juggling master
Do you say these Lowcountry words correctly? 0:43

Do you say these Lowcountry words correctly?

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos