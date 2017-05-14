Sports

May 14, 2017 10:56 PM

Taylor homers late as Nats salvage split with Phillies

By IAN QUILLEN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Nationals ace Max Scherzer endured through a scary line drive to grind out six innings, Michael Taylor hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth and Washington overcame another dodgy bullpen outing to earn a 6-5 win and a doubleheader split against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night.

Bryce Harper went 3 for 4 with an RBI double in Game 2. He also belted his 12th home run in Game 1, but Philadelphia won the opener of the day-night affair 4-3 after Washington's third blown save in six games.

In Game 2, Freddy Galvis gave Philadelphia another lead against the bullpen when his two-run triple off Jacob Turner (2-1) put the Phillies ahead 5-4 in the eighth.

After striking out three times, Taylor homered off Pat Neshek (0-1), belting a first-pitch slider off the left field foul pole. The runs were Neshek's first allowed this season.

Matt Albers worked the ninth for his second save after Shawn Kelley blew a save in Game 1.

