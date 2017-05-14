Hilton Head Island sweeps state track titles

Hilton Head Island’s boys and girls won Class 4A in the SCHSL State Track Meet in Columbia on Saturday.
The boys rolled up 72 points, topping Westwood (55), Lower Richland (52), Eastside (48), Beaufort (40), North Augusta (36), Dreher (34), A.C. Flora (30), South Pointe (28) and Ridgeview (26).
Hilton Head Island paced the heated girls’ competition with 51 points, outdistancing Daniel (50), South Pointe (49.5), Westwood (43), Ridge View (42), Aiken (41), Beaufort (39), Travellers Rest (38), Berkeley (38) and Darlington (37).
The Seahawks got first-place finishes from Sam Gilman (3200 meters), Ben Gilman (1600 meters) and their 3200-meter relay team. Sam Gilman (1600 meters) and Sterling White (400 meters) added second-place finishes.
White also picked up a fourth in the 200 meters. P.J. Franklin, Joshua Williams and Ryan Moosebrugger added fourths in the 400 hurdles, 1600 meters and 3200 meters, respectively.
David Robinson added a seventh-place finish in the 3200. Ben Gilman and Williams were seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 800 meters.
Hilton Head Island’s girls led the field in the 3200 relay, and Tori Herman and Mallory Liggett won the 800 meters and 3200 meters.
Isabel Muehlman placed second in the 1600. In the 800, Maya Shatz and Muehlman finished third and fourth, respectively. Traci Brown added seventh-place points in the 100-meter dash.
In 3A, Bluffton and Battery Creek finished fifth and ninth, respectively, in the boys competition. May River’s girls finished 11th and Bluffton’s girls were 19th.
Whale Branch’s boys finished fourth and eighth, respectively, in 2A.
Other area scorers
Beaufort girls
- Savonnia Glover: first, triple jump; fourth, 100-meter dash; sixth, long jump
- 400-meter relay team: second
- Tatyanna Fripp: third, shot put
- Keyasha Brown: fifth, 100-meter hurdles
- 1600-meter relay team: sixth
Beaufort boys
- Reggie Jones Jr.: second, 400-meter hurdles; third, pole vault
- 1600-meter relay team: third
- Isiah Parker: third, shot put
- Desmond Gaillard: fourth, triple jump; fifth, high jump
- Kagel Coke: fifth, pole vault
- Kyliek Middleton: eighth, 400-meter dash
Bluffton girls
- Judaah Mitchell: fourth, 400-meter dash
- 1600-meter relay team: fourth
- 3200-meter relay team: fifth
- Lanitra Ferguson: fifth, shot put
- Paul Jiminez: eighth, 3200-meter run
Bluffton boys
- Adam Lidie: second, 110-meter hurdles; second, 400-meter hurdles
- Cameron Bent: second, 100-meter dash; second, 200-meter dash
- 1600-meter relay team: third
- 3200-meter relay team: fourth
May River girls
- Madison Lewellen: second, 1600 meters
- 3200-meter relay team: third
- Emma Peluso: third, 800 meters; sixth, 1600 meters
- Elexis Ramsey: seventh, high jump
May River boys
- Adam Dowe: eighth, discus
Battery Creek girls
- Kyanna Milliedge: second, long jump; third, triple bunch
- Gi Gi Forehand: fourth, discus
- 1600-meter relay team: seventh
Battery Creek boys
- Tyrone Washington: first, 400-meter hurdles
- 400-meter relay team: fourth
- Jordan Smalls-Wilson: seventh, high jump
Whale Branch girls
- 400-meter relay team: second
- 1600-meter relay team: third
- Taqiyya Smalls: fourth, 3200 meters
- Adaiya Byas: sixth, pole vault
- Theresa Anderson: seventh, long jump
- Da’jahnae Jenkins: eighth, 100-meter hurdles
Whale Branch boys
- Cameron Wilson: first, shot put
- 1600-meter relay team: second
- Wesley Murphy: fifth, 3200 meters; sixth, 1600 meters
- Richard Campbell: sixth, 800 meters
