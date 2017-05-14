Sports

May 14, 2017 10:36 AM

Captain Kuyt leads Feyenoord to Dutch league title

The Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands

Veteran captain Dirk Kuyt scored a hat trick Sunday as Feyenoord beat Heracles Almelo 3-1 to win its 15th Dutch Eredivisie title and the first in 18 long years for its fervent fans.

Kuyt, 36, who returned to Feyenoord in the twilight of his career saying he wanted to lead the team to the Dutch championship, scored his 100th goal for the club in the first minute to settle nerves throughout Rotterdam. He doubled the lead in the 12th, then put the result beyond doubt with a penalty kick shortly before the end.

Thousands of fans in the city center watched on large screens and roared in delight after Kuyt's early opener and again 11 minutes later. The party truly began across the port city when Kuyt grabbed his third.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site 1:10

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site
Soccer phenom Brighton, of Hilton Head, a juggling master 0:50

Soccer phenom Brighton, of Hilton Head, a juggling master
How to eat a pie really fast 0:35

How to eat a pie really fast

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos