Sports

May 13, 2017 12:25 PM

Ferrara-based Spal promoted back to Serie A after 49 years

The Associated Press
ROME

Ferrara-based club Spal has been promoted back into Serie A after a 49-year absence.

Serie B leader Spal secured the celebration despite losing at Terni 2-1 on Saturday, because third-place Frosinone also lost at Benevento.

With one round remaining, Spal holds a two-point lead over Hellas Verona and is four points ahead of Frosinone.

Verona wasted a chance to secure promotion, drawing with Carpi 1-1.

The top two finishers are promoted directly while the third-place finisher can be promoted directly if it holds a 10-point lead over the fourth-placed club. Otherwise there is a playoff to determine the third promoted squad.

Frosinone is eight points ahead of fourth-place Citadella entering the final round.

Spal, which stands for Societa Polisportiva Ars et Labor, last competed in the top division in 1968.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site 1:10

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site
Soccer phenom Brighton, of Hilton Head, a juggling master 0:50

Soccer phenom Brighton, of Hilton Head, a juggling master
Sights and sounds from the TCL graduation exercises 1:34

Sights and sounds from the TCL graduation exercises

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos