Penguins shut out Capitals in Game 7, advance to East final

1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career Pause

0:52 Types of sea turtles that nest in South Carolina

1:28 Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain!

0:55 Meet the new Lady's Island Wal-Mart stoplight

1:07 Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute

1:09 Air & Ground Expo ‘17 preview

5:28 SC House Speaker Jay Lucas urges House to override Gov. McMaster's roads bill veto

0:51 8-year-old doughnuts never looked so good

0:43 Who is Matt Battaglia?