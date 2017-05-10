Congrats, champs: The moment Bluffton High won the lower state title

After being badly injured in a car accident on I-26 in May 2016 while returning from a track meet -- an accident that also claimed the life of her best friend, Grace Sulak, and injured her mother, Andrea Dewey -- Emma Dewey has largely recovered and resumed her track and field activities with May River High School. Here, she describes, on April 26, 2017 -- after she and her relay team had just taken first place in the 4x8 event at the region championship -- her recovery so far and how her injuries still affect her.