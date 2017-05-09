Sports

May 09, 2017 9:09 PM

Struggling Giants put closer Mark Melancon on 10-day DL

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

San Francisco Giants closer Mark Melancon has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sore forearm, the latest setback for a struggling team that began the day with the worst record in the majors.

The move, retroactive to Saturday, was announced just a minute or two before the first pitch of Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets. San Francisco played a man short and plans to make a corresponding roster move before the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

The Giants say Melancon, who hasn't pitched since last Wednesday, has a mild right pronator strain. The 32-year-old right-hander, a three-time All-Star, is six for eight in save chances during his first season with San Francisco.

A free agent last offseason, Melancon signed a $62 million, four-year contract with the Giants to solidify the back end of their shaky bullpen. He is 0-1 with a 2.53 ERA in 11 appearances.

  Comments  

Videos

Sports Videos