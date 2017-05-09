Sports

Cal rugby player paralyzed during national championship game

The Associated Press
BERKELEY, Calif.

A University of California, Berkeley rugby player was partially paralyzed after being injured during the opening minutes of a national championship game.

Robert Paylor's family said in a statement that the 20-year-old sophomore is paralyzed below the chest and has limited motion in his arms due to a spinal injury.

Cal's rugby head coach Jack Clark said Tuesday that the devastated team "intends to be there with him every bit of the way."

Paylor, of El Dorado Hills, was injured Saturday in a game where the Bears beat Arkansas State in Santa Clara.

His family set up a GoFundMe page, saying he faces a difficult journey with an uncertain outcome. They estimate his medical expenses for the first year of therapy to be about $1 million.

