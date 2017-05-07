Sports

May 07, 2017 9:06 AM

Pedrosa wins MotoGP's Spanish GP from pole position

The Associated Press
JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain

Dani Pedrosa won MotoGP's Spanish Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday.

Pedrosa opened a comfortable lead early on and cruised to his victory at the 4.4 kilometer (2.7-mile) Circuito de Jerez.

Pedrosa's Honda teammate Marc Marquez was second and Jorge Lorenzo finished third in an all-Spanish podium.

It was Lorenzo's first podium finish since moving to Ducati last season.

Valentino Rossi of Yamaha started seventh and finished only 10th, seeing his points lead drop to two points over teammate Maverick Vinales, who was sixth on Sunday.

Defending champion Marquez is four points behind Rossi, and Pedrosa is 10 points off the lead.

