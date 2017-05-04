Sports

May 04, 2017 9:00 PM

Wizards forward Oubre ejected for bowling over Olynyk

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been ejected from Game 3 against the Boston Celtics for charging at Kelly Olynyk and knocking him over.

Olynyk had been called for an illegal screen and was talking to referee Monty McCutchen when Oubre got up, sprinted toward him and knocked over the Celtics big man. Oubre was given a flagrant 2 foul and tossed.

Fans chanted "Kelly Oubre! Kelly Oubre!" as officials conferred about the fouls. Minutes later he left the court to an ovation as the crowd booed Olynyk shooting free throws.

The score was 45-24 at the time of Oubre's ejection. He had just made a jumper 10 seconds earlier, his only basket in nearly five minutes of playing time.

Tensions boiled over during four regular-season meetings between the teams.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Frank Martin speaks on PJ Dozier NBA decision

Frank Martin speaks on PJ Dozier NBA decision 0:29

Frank Martin speaks on PJ Dozier NBA decision
Sindarius Thornwell supports PJ Dozier NBA decision 1:10

Sindarius Thornwell supports PJ Dozier NBA decision
Dawn Staley says women can coach in NBA. Says she would consider it in future 1:19

Dawn Staley says women can coach in NBA. Says she would consider it in future

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos