May 04, 2017 12:07 AM

Spurs' Parker carried off with apparent left knee injury

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

Spurs point guard Tony Parker was carried off the floor in the fourth quarter of Game 2 against Houston on Wednesday night with what appeared to be a left knee injury.

Parker drove into the lane for a short jump shot with just under 9 minutes left and grabbed at his left knee after landing. Teammates tried to help him limp to the sideline, then had to carry him.

The Spurs said Parker had a left leg injury and would undergo an MRI exam on Thursday, after which his status would be updated.

The veteran from France had 18 points in 26 minutes.

