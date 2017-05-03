Sports

May 03, 2017 5:59 AM

Everton says Lennon being treated for stress-related illness

The Associated Press
LIVERPOOL, England

Everton says winger Aaron Lennon is receiving treatment for a "stress-related illness," following reports that he was detained by police amid concerns for his welfare.

The Premier League club said Wednesday that it was supporting the 30-year-old Lennon through his issues.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that officers responded to an incident on Tuesday and detained a 30-year-old man under the Mental Health Act, before taking him to the hospital for assessment.

The Professional Footballers' Association and Lennon's representative, Base Soccer Agency, have offered their support to Lennon, who last played for Everton as a second-half substitute against Middlesbrough on Feb. 11.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site 1:10

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site
Soccer phenom Brighton, of Hilton Head, a juggling master 0:50

Soccer phenom Brighton, of Hilton Head, a juggling master
Port Royal candidates share why they're here and why they care 1:59

Port Royal candidates share why they're here and why they care

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos