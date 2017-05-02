Sports

May 02, 2017 9:14 PM

Orlando and Harrison, New Jersey, likely to host US

The Associated Press

The U.S. Soccer Federation is closing in on agreements to host its last two home World Cup qualifiers in Orlando, Florida, and Harrison, New Jersey.

The Americans would play Costa Rica in Orlando on Sept. 1 and Panama in Harrison on Oct. 6. The sites were first reported Tuesday by Sports Illustrated.

The U.S. has four points after four games and is fourth in the hexagonal of the North and Central American and Caribbean region, trailing Mexico (10), Costa Rica (seven) and Panama), and ahead of Honduras (four) and Trinidad and Tobago (three). The top three nations qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia, and the No. 4 team advances to a playoff against Asia's fifth-place finisher.

Up next is an exhibition against Venezuela on June 3 at Sandy, Utah, followed by qualifiers against Trinidad at Commerce City, Colorado, on June 8 and at Mexico City three days later.

  Comments  

