April 29, 2017 11:54 PM

Reynolds leads Rockies' comeback over Diamondbacks

By JOSE M. ROMERO Associated Press
PHOENIX

Mark Reynolds singled in the tying runs with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, then scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch to give the Colorado Rockies a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday night.

Colorado came back from a four-run deficit to upend Arizona, scoring three runs off Diamondbacks closer Fernando Rodney (1-2). Rodney walked two and threw two wild pitches in blowing his second consecutive save chance.

Carlos Estevez (3-0) got the win with one inning of scoreless relief and Greg Holland earned his 11th save for the Rockies, who have won the first two games of a three-game set with Arizona, the top two teams in the NL West.

Holland got help from a diving catch by former Diamondback Gerardo Parra of Chris Owings' sinking liner to left field. He struck out Paul Goldschmidt with a runner on second base to end the game.

Sports Videos