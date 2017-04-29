Sports

April 29, 2017 2:37 PM

Bayern Munich wins record 5th straight Bundesliga title

By CIARAN FAHEY Associated Press
BERLIN

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich ensured a record fifth straight Bundesliga title with a 6-0 rout of Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Lewandowski took his season tally to a joint league-leading 27 goals for Bayern to seal its 27th German title overall with three games to spare.

No side had won more than three titles in a row before Bayern made it four last year. This fifth title will help Carlo Ancelotti's side get over its recent Champions League and German Cup exits to Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, respectively.

Wolfsburg, languishing one point above the relegation zone in its worst ever Bundesliga season, offered little resistance.

Bayern leads second-placed Leipzig by 10 points and can no longer be overtaken.

